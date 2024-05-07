Keta NCCE educates fisherfolks on limited voter registration exercise 

By Benard Awumee

Keta (V/R), May 07, GNA- The Keta office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on Tuesday embarked on a sensitisation programme to educate fisherfolks on the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

The exercise, categorised into sessions, started with the fisherfolks being engaged along the coast from Zotorglo Beach to Aborigines Beach all in the municipality.

Topics highlighted were requirements for registration, registration centres within the municipality and other related topics.

Mr Lucas Tudi, chief Field Officer encouraged young ones to take advantage of the exercise to get into the voters register.

“This exercise is for those who have not registered before, especially those turning 18 years now, this is the only way through which you can also perform your civic duties during the election.”

Madam Agathar Fiakofi, Assistant Civic Education Officer admonished them on the various offences with the exercise.

“Those who already have a voter ID are not supposed to register. Minors under 18 years are also not allowed, all these constitute a criminal offence, and you can be prosecuted for that.”

About 100 people were engaged including fishers and fishmongers along the coast.

The second phase of the education is scheduled for the various information centres in the communities including Abutiakope, Keta Central, Atiavi and Anyako.

Madam Lina Bensah, Keta Municipal NCCE Director indicated that they would visit health facilities from Wednesday with the sensitisation messages.

“On Thursday, we will visit Keta Government Hospital and other health centres and weighing sheds in the municipality to educate patients and nursing mothers as well. It is our hope that they will embrace the exercise and get registered to actively perform their civic responsibilities.”

GNA

