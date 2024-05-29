No queue at Ho Municipal Electoral Commission office 

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, May 29, GNA- There were virtually no queues at the Ho Municipal office of the Electoral Commission on Wednesday, the last day of the two-day extension of the limited registration.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the office at 1400 hours, there were fewer new registrants at the centre waiting to go through the process.

A few applicants, who completed the process informed the GNA that they chose to register on the final day to avoid having to wait in queue.

They stated that they would vote for a candidate who would bring about economic transformation to meet the country’s current economic challenges.

One of the registrants, told the GNA that while the government was doing its best to improve citizens’ lives, the Ghana Cedi’s depreciation was damaging the government’s positive record.

She stated that if nothing were done to address the Ghana Cedi’s depreciation, “our party, the NPP, will find it difficult to win the upcoming general election.”

She urged the managers of the economy to implement measures to ameliorate the situation to maintain the party in power.

Another applicant expressed a desire to vote for the National Democratic Congress, because “under the NDC prices of goods were not high as it is today.”

He said Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the NDC, could alter the economy and address current concerns.

Harry Penni, an NDC agent told GNA the process has been smooth and commended the Electoral Commission for the peaceful nature of the process.

Isaac Anku, an NPP agent described the process as smooth and peaceful, and he was optimistic that the party would win the election on December 7, 2024.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

