Institute of Directors-Ghana partners EOE to enhance directorship in Ghana 

By Albert Allotey – GNA

Accra, May 8, GNA – The Institute of Directors-Ghana (IoD-Ghana) has initiated a collaboration with the European Open Education Network (EOE), Germany, to enhance directorship practice in Ghana for corporate governance advancement.

Key areas of the partnership are; joint programme development and delivery, building leadership/staff capacity, educational exchanges and study tours, training, qualification and consulting, and access to European accredited bachelor, masters and doctoral studies.

Reverend Mrs Angela Carmen Appiah, the President/Chair of the Governing Council, IoD-Ghana, at a collaborative meeting with stakeholders on Wednesday, lauded the initiative and expressed the hope that it would go a long way to build giants in corporate leadership.

“We are very happy you are coming with such an international pedigree and hoping that by partnering and collaborating with you we should be standing on the shoulders of giants because you do have impressive international presence,” she said.

“We also partner not just locally, but continentally and internationally because there are IoDs all over the globe, and we want to make sure that we are not working in silos as it were, but also looking around widening up our periphery vision to ensure we’re picking best practices and holding hands.”

“…So that we don’t only operate business as a growing concern, but also sustainably, mindful that we only have one planet.”

Rev Mrs Appiah said the IoD-Ghana had key pillars of corporate governance, which had the acronym (ATTIRE – Accountability, Transparency, Truthfulness, Integrity, Responsibility, and Effectiveness/Efficiency.”

“So, once we’re guided by these core principles, we believe that we will be able not to just chalk corporate governance but walk the talk…”.

Prof Dr Dr Christian Werner, President of the European Open Education Network, Germany said they were impressed with the mandate of the IoD-Ghana as a professional organisation committed to the professional practice of corporate directorship.

“We are excited about your continuous and professional development/customised programmes and seminar, consultancy, advocacy, research and publications,” he stated.

“We believe that by working together, we can significantly enhance the impact of these programmes and empower a broader range of directors.”

Prof Werner is a representative of the University of Applied Management, Germany, Seeburg Castle University, Austria, DGHS-German University of Health and Sport, Germany, Triagon Academy, Malta and Schaffhausen University Institute, Switzerland.

He is paying a working visit to Ghana, which would end on May 10, 2024. He is scheduled to handle a seminar and deliver a paper on: “Good Corporate Governance and Ethical Leadership: European Perspectives.”

Rev Mrs Appiah later presented the ‘Director’s Handbook 3rd Edition’ and ‘The National Corporate Governance Code’ of the IoD-Ghana to Prof Werner.

GNA

