Inaugural West African Energy Summit slated for September

Accra, May 23, GNA- Ghana will host the first West African Energy Summit (WAES) from September 3rd to 5th, 2024, in Accra

The summit will serve as a key platform for stakeholders in the energy sector to network, collaborate, and drive forward the narrative of energy transformation and economic development in West Africa.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the event would be organised by OGV Group in partnership with the Ministry of Energy.

It said with West Africa’s abundant natural resources and energy potential coupled with a new wave of leadership committed to achieving energy success, the summit sought to foster conversations, collaboration, and investment opportunities in regional oil, gas, and renewable resources.

The statement said WAES would feature discussions on the balance and integration of oil, gas, and renewable energy, highlighting Africa’s commitment to responsible resource management and energy independence.

Participants, it said, would have the opportunity to engage in deal-making sessions focused on project development, capital raising, and transformative upstream deals.

One of the key highlights of the summit will be the spotlight on Offshore West Africa as a preferred investment hub for global operators.

It said recent discoveries, such as the Eni SPA discovery offshore Ivory Coast and the Pecan oil field offshore Ghana, highlighted the region’s immense investment potential.

The statement said WAES would also provide a platform for strategic partnerships and knowledge exchange initiatives to address the pressing educational issue in the energy sector.

It said the Scottish Africa Business Association (SABA) would lead discussions on education and skills training tailored to the specific needs of the region, fostering collaboration between Scottish institutions and their counterparts in West Africa.

Mr Egbert Faibille Jnr, CEO of Petroleum Commission, was quoted as saying, “The West African Energy Summit for me, is a groundbreaking event for the energy sector in the region”.

“Within the framework of ECOWAS, there have been several understandings and several efforts to ensure a certain convergence towards the exploitation and use of West African energy resources. To that extent, the event couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Mr Dan Hyland, Operations Director of OGV Group, the organiser of the WAES in collaboration with the Petroleum Commission, Ghana, expressed his confidence in Ghana’s potential and that of its neighbouring countries to international operators saying “West Africa’s energy sector is poised for significant growth, and the West African Energy Summit provides a key platform for industry stakeholders to explore new opportunities and develop strategic partnerships”.

“We believe in the region’s potential to attract investment and drive sustainable development, and we are excited to assist discussions that will shape the future of energy in West Africa.”

The summit will include various sessions, including a New Ventures Forum, a National Showcase, a Petroleum Data Workshop, and a Skills and Training Workshop, designed to detail and spotlight the best energy opportunities across Offshore West Africa.

GNA

