Hopeson Adorye granted GHC20,000 bail  

Accra, May 23, GNA – Mr Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of the Movement for Change, has been granted bail following his arrest on Tuesday on claims of detonating explosives in the Volta Region during the 2016 General Elections.

He has been granted a GHC20,000 bail with two sureties, and charged with peddling false information.

He has been asked to report to the police once every week.

On May 10, 2024, Mr Adorye said on a radio interview that he and others planned and set off explosives to scare voters in the National Democratic Congress’ strongholds in the Volta Region to help the New Patriotic Party win the elections.

Mr Buaben Asamoa, a member of the legal team of the Movement for Change told the Ghana News Agency that the team was working to meet the bail conditions as soon as possible.

Supporters of the Movement who had thronged the Accra Central Divisional Headquarters where Mr Adorye had been held, jubilated upon hearing that he had been granted bail.

GNA

