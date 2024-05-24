New GNPC CEO pays working visit to Sekondi-Takoradi

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, May 24, GNA – Mr Joseph Abuabu Dadzie, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), has paid a day’s visit to familiarise and formally introduce himself to some key stakeholders in the Western Region.

Mr Dadzie, who was accompanied by some senior management staff of the Corporation, held separate engagements with the Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, and some members of the Western Regional House of Chiefs.

He also interacted with GNPC staff and inspected the progress of works on the GNPC Operational Headquarters in Takoradi.

Mr Dadzie expressed satisfaction at the good job done so far on the construction of the GNPC’s Operational Headquarters, which was about 90 per cent complete.

He said: “Most of the time when you go to offices like this, the quality of finishing leaves so much to be desired but I am very impressed with the quality of finishing and the work that has been done.”

Mr Dadzie said the facility was crucial for the GNPC to deliver on its mandates, and expressed confidence that the edifice would boost productivity of the staff who would work in the office to help meet their operational targets.

The GNPC CEO thanked the chiefs for their warm reception and assured them of his commitment to work closely with them to continue to remain one of their major development partners.

Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan, acting Vice President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, congratulated Mr Dadzie for his appointment as the new GNPC CEO, and asked him to bring to bear his knowledge to help enhance the Corporation’s operations.

He said the GNPC had been a major development partner in the country, and that new CEO should continue to forge strategic collaborations with traditional authorities to implement interventions to help better the lives of the citizenry.

Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III, acting President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, said the CEO’s visit was a step in the right direction, and that it would help to strengthen their collaborations with the GNPC for the common good of all.

GNA

