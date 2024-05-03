Graduate students’ executives admonished to serve with integrity

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, May 3, GNA – The Christian Service University College chapter of Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG-CSUC) has been launched with a call on the executives to serve with integrity, accountability and discipline.

They should be selfless and work in the interest of their colleague students for the confidence reposed in them as leaders.

Professor Sam Afrane, President of the University, who gave the advice during the launch of the Association, reminded the executives that their election was a call to serve.

He said being student leaders in a Christian-based University meant they should uphold moral uprightness to show the way for the student body to emulate.

He was positive that their leadership qualities would inspire students to strive for excellence in both their academic and spiritual pursuits to achieve their personal goals.

The launch of GRASAG-CSUC coincided with 2024 edition of the Achievers Summit, which was held on the theme: “Bridging the gap between the Achievers and Aspiring Achievers; Equipping University Graduates with Soft Skills for the World of Work.”

The Summit, which is held annually to empower students to aspire for greatness by embracing entrepreneurship while in school, is a brainchild of TIKVAH AFRICA.

Rev. Bonaventure Eshun, President of TIKVAH AFRICA, implored the students to take their academic work seriously and pay attention to their entrepreneurial skills.

He said it was important for students to develop passion for entrepreneurship to create jobs for others considering the competitive nature of the job market.

Mr. Stephen Kwaku Darku, President of Global Volunteers Corps, underscored the relevance of volunteerism in shaping young graduates and instilling in them the values of patriotism and active citizenship.

Mr. Emmanuel Amegavi Sosu, Maiden President of GRASAG-CSUC, pledged his administration’s commitment to work closely with management of the University to collectively pursue student-friendly policies for the mutual benefit of both parties.

The executives, he noted, would put measures in place in collaboration with the national executives of GRASAG to advocate for the rights of post-graduate students.

Other Executives of GRASAG-CSUC are Prince Charles Boakye Boadu, Financial Secretary, Daniel Ofori, General Secretary, Joseph Kwaku Agyei, Public Relations Officer, and Angela Jones Mensah, Women Commissioner.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

