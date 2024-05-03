Dr Bawumia promises free tertiary education scholarships for PWDs

Accra, May 03, GNA – The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, says he will offer free education scholarships for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) if he becomes President of the Republic.

In an encounter with the Clergy in Sefwi-Wiawso in the Western North Region, on Friday, Dr. Bawumia said the policy will form part of a comprehensive programme for PWDs.

“I believe that people with disabilities need support a bit more. We are giving scholarships to all manner of people but I want to dedicate some of the money from scholarship Secretariat and GETFUND to provide free tertiary education, both tuition and accommodation to all persons with disabilities, who will make it to the universities so that they can all benefit from that,” Dr Bawumia stated.

The NPP Flagbearer stressed his commitment to supporting vulnerable members of the society because “it gives joy to me”

He added that as Patron of Lepers Aid Ghana, he had been engaging in lots of activities to support the vulnerable, and his government will prioritise a broader support for PWDs and vulnerable members of the society.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

