Government urged to reactivate work on stalled Oti RCC block

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) May 3, GNA – Residents of Oti Region have urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to complete work on the Oti Regional Coordinating Council administration block to be use for the intended purpose.

Works on the Oti RCC administration block stalled after President Akufo-Addo inspected progress on the building prior to the 2020 elections.

It was designed to have spaces for departments of the Oti Regional Coordinating Council and other Institutions to ensure effective and efficient administration of the region when completed.

The new Oti RCC administration block is among six new administration structures constructed for the six newly created Regions.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the site to assess progress of work revealed the weedy nature of the place with no construction ongoing after the 2020 general elections

Mr Philemon Acquah, a resident, urged the government to take steps to resume work on the project.

He said it is their expectation that the government would complete and commission the administration block, including the staff bungalows.

Another female resident, Madam Sarah Yaa Amponsah, said the delay in completing the project was seriously impeding effective administration at the local level.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

