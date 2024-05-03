December Polls: NCCE urges Immigration Service to remain alert ahead of December polls

Accra, May 3, GNA – As part of its Constitution Week activities, the Denkyembour District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) engaged staff of the Immigration Service at Akwatia on their role in ensuring peace throughout the election period this year.

Interacting with the officers on Thursday, May 2, 2024, Mr Ernest Eli Billy Kwami, the District Director, NCCE, touted the achievements of the Commission in consolidating Ghana’s democracy in the last three decades.

He, however, cautioned that the relative peace in the country could be “undermined by spill–over activities of violent extremist in the sub–region”.

He thus urged the Immigation Service to ensure that migrants were “monitored and scrutinised” with all documents “verified and authenticated”, prior to their stay in the country.

Mr Kwami observed that the premises of some faith-based organisations were hideouts of some migrants, and urged the officers to intensify visitation to such places.

With the necessary security measures in place, he was confident that the General Election would be held “in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility”.

The District Director reminded the officers of their allegiance to the Constitution and the people of Ghana, and urged them to remain neutral in the line of duty.

The NCCE Constitution Week is to encourage citizens to go back to the Constitution, read and familiarise themselves with the Chapters and Articles in the document.

This year’s activities, launched in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, is themed: “Together We Can Build Ghana Together, So Get Involved”.

During the celebration, Civic Educators across the country engaged security personnel and educated them on the need to safeguard the nation’s democracy.

