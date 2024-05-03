Our national pledge should guide us to serve humanity- Brig-Gen Nunoo-Mensah

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, May 3, GNA – Brigadier-General Nunoo-Mensah (rtd), a former National Security Advisor, says the national pledge should serve as a guiding principle for citizens to serve humanity.

He expressed concern over the decline in volunteerism and national duty, adding, “When you hurt the country, you destroy thousands of people, which makes me so worried.”

Thus, everyone, especially the youth, should participate in “building the future we want to live in,” rather than rely just on old politicians. Brig-Gen. Nunoo-Mensah made the remarks at the Accra launch of his book, “A Legacy of Service to Humanity.”

The 45-page book contains eight sections, including a foreword, The Great Man, and a message from his coursemates at the Blenheim Company Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, United Kingdom.

According to Brig. Gen. Nunoo-Mensah, Ghanaians live in a world where people are unconcerned with the well-being of other people.

“We have become self-centred to the extent that such acts of kindness and love for humanity have become alien to us.”

Brig-Gen Nunoo-Mensah said it was important to show younger generations that there was more to life than the vicious pursuit of wealth and other material benefits by any means.

He stated that happiness could not be obtained solely through the acquisition of material things; “indeed, the best of it will come from kindness and goodness to our fellow beings.”

“I still weep when I see the status of Ghana.

“Ghana in the 1960s excelled in many fields, including sports activities, education, and economic and infrastructural developments, but now the narrative is different,” he said.

Dr Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, the Chairperson of the programme, asked the youth to speak up without fear or intimidation to ensure that the right things were done.

That was important because the country’s destiny lay in the hands of its youth, he emphasised.

He expressed concern about the politicization of the military and asked for a concerted effort to address the situation.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

