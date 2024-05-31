Ghana’s Afronitaa and Abigail dazzle at Britain’s Got Talent, progress to finals 

By Simon Asare

Accra, May 31, GNA – Ghanaian dancers Afronitaa and Abigail have progressed to the finals of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent programme after a splendid semi-final display on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

The dancing pair are now set to participate in Sunday’s final as they compete for the ultimate £250,000 cash prize as well as earning a spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

After being announced as semi-finalists on Thursday, Afronitaa and Abigail delivered an electric choreography performance that amassed them enough votes to progress to the finals.

The duo opened their performance with ODG’s ‘Azonto’ global hit single and also danced to Beyonce’s Run the World and Toofan’s “Gweta,” which earned them massive applause from the judges and audience seated in the auditorium.



An Instagram post by Britain’s Got Talent said, “Your votes have sent Abigail and Afronitaa straight through to Sunday’s final. Congratulations!”

This news has sent social media buzzing with Ghanaians congratulating the duo for their success and wishing them well ahead of Sunday’s final.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

