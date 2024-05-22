Ghana requests partnership for green hydrogen production 

By Edward Acquah

Accra, May 22, GNA- The Ministry of Energy has requested the collaboration of development partners towards the review of Ghana’s Renewable Energy Master Plan to include green hydrogen.

The Ministry said green hydrogen “holds significant promise” to Ghana’s energy future and called for partnership in research and development to facilitate Ghana’s adoption of green hydrogen.

Mr Collins Adomako-Mensah, a Deputy Minister of Energy, made the call at a symposium on the adoption of green hydrogen organised by the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) in Accra on Wednesday.

The Minister said Ghana’s policy was to promote green hydrogen in the long term and encouraged research institutions to express interest in the area and proffer appropriate technologies for Ghana.

“The Energy Ministry remains committed to exploring new energy frontiers to support Ghana on the path of sustainable, environmentally-sound and gender-responsive economic growth.” Mr Adomako-Mensah said.

Contrary to hydrogen, which is produced from natural gas, green hydrogen uses renewable electricity to power electrolysis that split water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen.

This process, according to experts, does not require fossil fuel, making it a better option to accelerate decarbonisation targets.

Ghana’s Energy Transition Framework targets a total shift from fossil fuel to green energy by 2070.

Under the Framework, the country has targeted that by 2045, more than 70 per cent of all road vehicles would run on electricity and hydrogen and all road and rail motilities are expected to run on electricity and hydrogen by 2070.

Mr Adomako-Mensah said it was imperative for Ghana to broaden the conversation on the emerging hydrogen industry.

Speakers at the symposium touted the efficiency of hydrogen in supporting Ghana’s energy transition agenda and called for immediate steps in the areas of research, policy, investment, and partnership to position the country as a player in the global hydrogen market.

Professor Amevi Akakpovi, Acting Vice-Chancellor of Accra Technical University, proposed pilot initiatives to assess Ghana’s readiness for the adoption of green hydrogen and build local expertise on the technology.

He also proposed the promulgation of policy frameworks to guide the production, storage, and transportation of green hydrogen.

“In the transport sector, we must invest in transport logistics such as pipelines infrastructure and transportation to stations.” Prof. Akakpovi added.

Prof. Francis Boateng Agyenim, Director, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – Institute of Industrial Research, urged academic institutions to explore research opportunities in the green hydrogen sector and partner with industry for its adoption.

Prof. Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, Vice-Chancellor of GCTU, said the share of renewable energy in Ghana’s energy mix is “very low” and called for the adoption of systems that would support the production of low-cost energy.

