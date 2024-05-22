EC registers 1,381 persons, four challenged in two weeks at Keta  

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) May 22, GNA-The Electoral Commission (EC) in Keta in the Volta Region, has registered 1,381 new voters with four challenged cases within the first two weeks of the ongoing Limited Voter Registration exercise.

The 21-day exercise, which commenced on May 7, is expected to capture voters who are 18 years and above into the EC’s database.

Mr Philip Adzomani, the EC Officer at Keta, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the exercise had been smooth so far, regardless of the earlier challenges faced.

“Our team faced network challenges from the beginning of the exercise, and we thank God it has been fixed for the exercise to progress.”

He urged the public to discourage young voters who have not attained 18 years and above to desist from attempting to register.

“I thanked God we are back to the online registration system. We turned down almost 20 applicants who were detected by our machines for attempting double registration.”

Mr Adzomani urged all eligible citizens to get registered for the December elections.

Mr Bernard Suka, a communication team member for the New Patriotic Party at Keta, expressed satisfaction with the exercise so far.

He urged the public to support the EC for a successful registration exercise.

Also, Mr Wonder Setsoafia Deynu, the Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, on his part, appealed to the EC to extend the duration of the exercise to pave the way for many new registrants including persons living with disabilities to register.

Some of the new registrants the GNA spoke to expressed satisfaction over the process so far.

GNA

