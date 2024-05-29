Gender Minister advocates separate washrooms for girls in schools to promote Menstrual Hygiene

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Accra, May 29, GNA – Mrs Darkoa Newman, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection has advocated separate washroom facilities in schools for girls to promote Menstrual Hygiene.

Separate washrooms for boys and girls would make them have access to water and the space to change as well as feel comfortable to be in school during that time of the month.

She said given the varied challenges girls faced; it was prudent that proper Menstrual health management was provided to safeguard the dignity of girls to improve their school performance as well as reduce dropout rates.

Speaking at separate gatherings with girls in selected schools in Accra to commemorate the World Menstrual Hygiene Day, she emphasized a need for open conversation on menstruation.

That, she said would break the myths and perceived taboos surrounding menstruation to ensure a healthy way of life for girls to pursue and reach their potentials.

In pursuance of that, she noted that the Gender ministry through the HeForShe programme, engaged both boys and men in the conversation as Advocates in promoting women’s sexual and repro

The Minister in her interactions told the students that menstruation was an amazing experience fulfilling for every girl in keeping feminism and that it was not impure or contamination as some of them were made to believe.

She encouraged parents to step up their responsibility of teaching their girl children changes in Adolescents and provide their Menstrual needs as well.

Some of the schools were the Accra Wesley Senior high school, St Joseph Anglican and cluster of schools at Kaneshie where she distributed sanitary pads and the Odorgonno Senior High School, where she joined Mrs Samira Bawumia, the second lady at a grand durbar of school children to Mark the day.

She also visited female inmates of the Nsawam medium security prisons and the Accra Psychiatric hospital and donated cartoons of sanitary pads.

Madam Victoria Kutokor, a public health nurse, also educated the schoolgirls on the types of foods to eat during menstruation to reduce cramps and other discomforts associated with menstruation.

She said taking lots of vegetables and fruits particularly watermelon and reducing intake of sugary foods and drinks also helped in reducing Menstrual cramps and pains.

This year’s theme for the World Menstrual Hygiene Day celebrated on every May 28, to draw attention on barriers of Menstrual Hygiene, was “Together for a Period Friendly World.”

The day Advocates better access to Menstrual products, education and sanitation facilities ensuring

