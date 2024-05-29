WRC engages stakeholders on early warning systems on floods, drought in the Volta Basin

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Sogakope (V/R), May. 29, GNA – The Water Resources Commission (WRC) and the Volta Basin Authority (VBA) convened a stakeholder engagement in Sogakope, Volta Region, in a concerted effort to protect the lives and livelihoods of residents living along the Volta River.

The programme, supported by the Ghana Hydrological Authority, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), and the Ghana Meteorological Agency, aimed to share and improve the results of flood and drought early warning systems in the Volta Basin.

The engagement brought together stakeholders from various districts and communities along the Volta River, including traditional leaders, local authorities, and representatives from relevant agencies.

Mr. Eric Muala, Principal Monitoring Officer of the WRC, emphasized the need to enhance early warning signs and implementation, citing a simulation exercise conducted by the WRC and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) that highlighted the importance of protecting residents along the Volta Lake.

“The simulation exercise revealed that the current early warning systems needed improvement to protect lives and property,” Mr. Muala explained.

He mentioned that the WRC was working with neighbouring countries, including Togo, Burkina Faso and Mali on climate change adaptations and early warning systems to ensure a coordinated approach to managing floods and drought risks.

Mr. Muala called on the stakeholders to educate and disseminate information on early warning systems to the public and urged the residents to heed warning signs and messages to safeguard lives, property, and businesses.

Mr. Maxwell Zu-Cudjoe, the South Tongu District Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), commended the WRC for engaging stakeholders and ensured that early warning signs would be communicated effectively to the public.

“This collaborative effort demonstrates our commitment to mitigating the impact of floods and droughts on our communities, and we will work together to ensure that early warning systems are effective and that our residents are prepared to respond to any flood or drought event,” Mr. Zu-Cudjoe explained.

