GEHOA donates library books to schools of hygiene

By Priscilla Nimako

Tema, May 8, GNA – The Ghana Environment Health Officers Association (GEHOA), in collaboration with the Health Attitude Foundation, a non-government organisation, has donated some library books to three schools of hygiene in the country.

Mr. Emmanuel Kwadjo Gmanab, the National President of GEHOA, said at a symbolic presentation at the Accra School of Hygiene, Korle-Bu, that the School of Hygiene, Ho, and the Tamale School of Hygiene would all benefit from the donation.

Mr. Gmanab said the 525 books donated were meant to assist and equip the Accra School of Hygiene library, while the ones for the other two schools would be delivered to them at a later date.

The books covered sociology, calculus, psychology, statistics, human anatomy, a lab professional manual, violence and terrorism, biology, anthropology, storybooks, and an introduction to personal hygiene.

He said GEHOA intended to equip the students to be knowledgeable to increase the level of their confidence and transform society through the acquisition of skills, as people’s reliance on information and knowledge in the subject area was important.

He noted that reading was a culture, the fundamental principle of a society, and a resource to grow, therefore, when one refuses to read, it means burying oneself alive, as reading brings enlightenment.

Mr. Smile Ametsi Kobinah, the principal of the Accra School of Hygiene, expressed gratitude to the two entities for the book donation, reiterating the importance of reading.

He urged the students to make good use of the books by gaining knowledge from them and putting it into practice.

Mr. Emmanuel Korankye, the Student Representative Council (SRC) President, gave the assurance that the books would be used for their intended purpose.

