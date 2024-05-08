Assemblywoman donates mathematical sets to Fodome BECE candidates

By Edward Williams

Fodome (V/R), May 8, GNA – Ms Marceline Eyram Amenyo, the Assembly member for the Fodome Helu Electoral Area of the Volta Region, has presented mathematical sets to over 100 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the area.

Students from the Fodome Helu R/C JHS, Fodome Woe Agbetsido M/A JHS, Fodome Hloma E.P Basic School, Fodome Kodzeto M/A Basic School and Christ Academy Preparatory JHS benefitted.

Ms Amenyo said she presented the mathematical sets two months earlier to enable the students to learn how to effectively use them during their exams.

The donation started last year and would be an annual task as a form of support from her, she said, and encouraged the students to take their studies seriously to make a difference.

She urged them to see themselves as future leaders and endeavour to succeed and give back to their communities.

Ms Amenyo said empowering the students would be one of her policies since education was a bedrock of human and national development.

She expressed gratitude to the traditional authorities and stakeholders for their support in ensuring effective education in the area.

Mr Alorme Emmanuel, the Headmaster of the Fodome Hloma E.P. Basic School, on behalf of the beneficiary schools, expressed gratitude the Assemblywoman for the donation and said the mathematical sets would help the students to write the exams successfully.

