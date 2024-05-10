Farmers, stakeholders sensitised on PFJ2.0 programme at Dambai

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) May 10, GNA – The Department of Agriculture has engaged some stakeholders in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region, on the second phase of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

The sensitization, which took place at Pentecost Chapel, exposed the stakeholders to the PFJ2.0 registration process and encouraged them to in turn educate their communities.

Mr Emmanuel Minah, the Municipal Director of Agriculture, indicated that the PFJ2.0 had come to build on the successes of the first phase of the programme.

He stated 11 commodities the government intended to provide to farmers, which include tomatoes, onions, pepper, soya beans, rice, millet seeds, cassava, sorghum and maize.

In addition, he said the government would supply fertilizers such as NPK and urea to farmers.

He emphasized that there was the need to educate the stakeholders on the PFJ2.0 programme to enable them to appreciate the potential impact of programme on farmers and its implementation modalities.

In a presentation, Mr Minah noted that the registration of farmers for the PFJ2.0 is done through a digital platform called the Ghana Agriculture and Agric-business platform.

He encouraged the youth in the Municipality to take advantage of the programme to help contribute to the goal of achieving food and nutrition security.

Heads of Departments and Agencies, representatives of farmers’ Associations and groups among others participated in the event.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

