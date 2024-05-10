GJA lifts media blackout on Mr Farouk Aliu Mahama 

By Emelia Nkrumah

Accra, May 10, GNA – The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) has lifted the media blackout placed on Mr Farouk Aliu Mahama, MP for Yendi.

The Association went through an interim restriction on its media reportage for over three months.

This came after he assaulted Mohammed Aminu Alabira, a Northern Regional Citi News reporter on January 27, 2024.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Mr Albert Dwumfour, President of the GJA, said the decision to lift the media blackout on Mr Mahama was influenced by the MP’s illustration of deep regret and his vow to work with journalists to safeguard their safety and security in the country.

“Mr Mahama apologised for the assault on the Citi FM reporter and committed to working to restore cordial relations with the media in the Northern region and the country as a whole.”

The GJA President said, Mr Mahama also noted that he had also withdrawn the suit against GJA and its partners as well as Citi TV and Citi FM and was ready to meet the management of the media house and the victim, for an amicable settlement.

Mr Dwumfour added that the MP for Yendi sent a formal letter of apology to the management of Citi FM and Citi TV.

He said the MP also wrote to the GJA to settle the matter between himself, Citi FM, TV, and the GJA.

“After meeting to discuss the reconciliation gesture by the MP, the pleas by the minister of information designate, together with the positive feedback from the management of Citi TV, the GJA and its partners have decided to end the media boycott placed on the MP.

“We therefore respectfully, request all media organisations to take note and act according with effect from today, May 9, 2024,” he added.

Mr Dwumfour added they had previously lifted the media blackout on Mrs Hawa Koomsom, MP for Awutu Senya East Constituency, saying the media blackout on Mrs Koomson was lifted some months earlier, adding that the GJA and its partners would ensure that justice was served.

“The MP met officials of the GJA and its partners to express regret over the attack of the journalist while pledging to help identify and arrest the perpetrators. It was based on this pledge which was backed by the minister-designate for information that the blackout was lifted, he added.

He said Mrs Koomson fulfilled her promise of aiding the police in their investigations by identifying two suspects.

Mr Dwumfour, therefore assured that the case was still under investigation by the police to ensure the prosecution of the identified perpetrators.

According to him the implementation of the media blackout had proven to be an effective deterrent adding that “after recording the attacks and blacklisting people who attack journalists, it has resulted in the reduction of attacks and has also raised awareness.”

“This is good for us. It means that the measures and decisions we have taken are biting and everyone is cautious and being careful about the media.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

