North Tongu MP, Education Director appeal to teachers to reconsider leaving area 

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mepe (V/R), May 10, GNA – Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament of the North Tongu Constituency, and Mrs Isabella Ayimey, the North Tongu District Education Director, have both appealed to teachers considering transfers from the district to rescind their decisions.

Their plea followed the impact of the Akosombo Dam spillage on the teachers in the district, with some seeking to be transferred from the area.

Mr Ablakwa stated that some of the teachers had written to the Ghana Education Service (GES) and requested a transfer from the district.

This action, he said, would have a negative toll on education in the area.

“I am begging our teachers to kindly stay. We need them. I urge those of them who called for transfer, to reconsider their decisions,” Mr Ablakwa appealed.

He, however, expressed gratitude to the educators who stood steadfast and continued in their roles during the challenging times that were brought about by the spillage of the Akosombo dam months ago and pledged to offer his maximum support to them.

Mr Ablakwa also urged the Government to prioritize the welfare of those still staying in tents, especially during this rainy season.

He also called on the Government to compensate the victims after they lost their businesses and houses to the floods.

Mrs Ayimey, on her part, reassured the teachers in the region that the Government was diligently working around the clock to respond to all issues arising in the aftermath of the spillage and urged them not to depart from their vital roles in shaping young minds.

She pledged continued support from the education office to ensure the well-being and stability of teachers in the district.

