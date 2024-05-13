Employment Ministry issues disclaimer to a recruitment scam 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, May 13, GNA – The Ministry of Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions has issued a disclaimer to a recruitment scam circulating on social media.

The Ministry, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said it had noted with concern a news item circulating on Social Media that there was a purported recruitment interview under the heading “The Controller and Accountant General’s Department Finance Managers Upcoming Interview”, which emanates from the Ministry of Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions.

The statement noted that the said publication directed the short-listed applicants to report to the Ministry of Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions, Accra to fill out the Public Services Interview Evaluation Forms before Monday, 6th May, to attend an upcoming interview at the various Government Ministries and Government Companies starting Tuesday, 7th May.

It said according to the publication, applicants were to submit the following requirements – a Ghana Card or any Valid Identification Card and a Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Number.

Others were Public Service Interview Evaluation (PSIE) Forms (You Can Buy Public Services Interview Evaluation Form at the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations) and copies of Your Resume/CV, Certificates or Transcript.

The Ministry of Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions informed all and sundry, especially jobseekers and Ghanaian youth that the Ministry had not officially notified the public of any recruitment interview on the Controller and Accountant General Department.

It said the Ministry was not a recruitment body and that all recruitments under various Government Institutions, among others, were carried out by the Office of the Head of Civil Service.

The statement said the website of the Ministry of Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions was www.melr.gov.gh and not [email protected]

It said the Facebook page of the Ministry was Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations – Ghana.

It said the Twitter handle of the Ministry was @1MinistryofEmpl1, whereas the Instagram handle was @melrgovgh and that of the Tiktok page was melrghana.

