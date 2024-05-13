Israeli military says border crossing to northern Gaza Strip opened

Tel Aviv, May 12, (dpa/GNA) – Israel opened the border crossing called Western Erez to the northern Gaza Strip for humanitarian aid transports on Sunday, a military spokesman said.

This is intended to increase the number of aid transports to the Gaza Strip, and in particular to the northern area, he said.

Dozens of lorries carrying flour from the port of Ashdod had already passed through the crossing on Sunday.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has been warning of a famine in the north of the Gaza Strip. According to a report on the situation in the area, child malnutrition was progressing rapidly there.

