Eleven injured as Boeing 737 comes off runway at take-off in Dakar

Nairobi, May 9, (dpa/GNA) – Eleven people were injured when a Boeing 737 jet chartered by Air Senegal veered off the runway during take-off at Dakar International Airport early Thursday morning.

According to the Senegalese Transport Ministry, one of the pilots is among the injured. Four of the 11 suffered serious injuries, the airport operator said.

Dakar is the capital of the West African state of Senegal.

The Boeing 737 was reportedly on its way to Bamako, the capital of Mali, with 79 passengers and six crew members on board.

The ministry ordered an investigation into the incident. The airport was closed for several hours before flight operations resumed.

