DWM celebrates over four decades of unwavering commitment to empowering women  

Accra, May 15, GNA – The Developing Women for Mobilization (DWM) is celebrating its 42nd anniversary, marking over four decades of its unwavering commitment to empowering women and advocating for gender equality.

The DWM in message copied to the Ghana News Agency, as part of its 42nd anniversary celebration, said since its inception in 1982, DWM had been at the forefront of driving positive change in communities across the nation.

It said through a wide range of programmes and initiatives, DWM had worked tirelessly to uplift women, provide them with resources and opportunities, and amplify their voices in decision-making processes.

It noted that over the past 42 years, DWM had achieved numerous milestones in its mission to promote gender equality and women’s rights.

It said from providing education and vocational training to advocating for policy reforms and challenging societal norms, DWM had been a catalyst for progress and social change.

The statement said the DWM had been working to provide women with the resources, skills, and opportunities they need to thrive and to challenge the systems and structures that perpetuate gender inequality.

“Our journey has been marked by resilience, determination, and the unwavering support of our dedicated members, partners, and supporters,” it stated.

“As we reflect on our achievements, we remain committed to advancing the rights and opportunities of women everywhere.

“To our members, well-wishers, supporters and partners we say Ayekoo, and we thank you once again for your solid support for over forty years.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

