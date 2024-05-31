Dr Bawumia assures to establish a University in Oti Region

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) May 31, GNA – Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has pledged to construct a university for the people of the Oti Region.

He made the pledge during an engagement with the Regional House of Chiefs at the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC) conference room.

The Presidential candidate was on a mission to interact, declare his policies and canvas for votes for 2024 general elections.

He outlined some of the developmental projects undertaken by the NPP government, which included Jasikan-Dodi Pepesu road, Kpando-Dambai road, construction of Oti Regional Health Directorate, construction of Oti Regional administration block, construction of Regional Education administration, ongoing construction of Police Regional administration, ongoing construction of Dambai town roads, Regional feeder roads at Krachi West, Regional Agriculture office at Nkwanta and many more.

He assured the people to improve on agri-business, which happens to be the primary work of the residents in the region, ensure a proper road infrastructure and revamp the entertainment industry in the community among other manifesto promises.

Nana Mprah Besemuna III, President of the Regional House of Chiefs said after fulfilling the creation of a new Region to bring development to the area, the next on agenda is a bridge across Oti River to enable passengers and commuters to move across the River Oti unimpeded

GNA

