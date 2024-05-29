Create conducive working environment for GHABA to succeed — ICU-Ghana to government  

Accra, May 29, GNA – The Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU)-Ghana has called on the government to create a congenial work environment for the Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association (GHABA) operatives in the practice of their profession.

The Union called on the authorities to be measured in the tax assessment for GHABA to help them stay in business.

The union said GHABA, over the years, had contributed immensely to the growth and development of the informal sector.

That, the Union stressed, was through the training of its operatives and impacting them with practical skills in the hair and beauty industry to reduce unemployment in the country.

Mr Morgan Ayawine, the General Secretary of ICU-Ghana, made the call during the opening of the 7th Quadrennial Delegates’ Conference of GHABA in Tamale.

The conference was on the theme: “Leveraging Modern Technologies to Drive a Positive Change in the Hair and Beauty Industry.”

He said GHABA was one of the informal sector institutions that had positively impacted the country’s socio-economic development.

The impartation of knowledge, he stated, in the hair and beauty industry to the youth, especially females, to acquire employable skills and live decent lives.

He commended GHABA in their pursuit to migrate to technology that aligned with global practices and applications in the hair and beauty industry.

“Technology today, is the game changer for all forms of the world of work, and so if you are not compliant, technologically oriented, or inclined, you would lag behind and cannot be counted among the captains of businesses and industries who drive the world,” he said.

“GHABA, as a premier local of ICU-Ghana, has received long-term and varied support and guidance from the Union that has aided it to progress this far.

“ICU placed at the disposal of GHABA the expertise of foreign experts from Denmark and South Africa to train its trainers in the art of the hair and beauty industry, who in turn train the members of the association,” he said.

As the country prepared for the upcoming general elections, he advised them to be mindful of their civic responsibility and vote to elect capable leaders to bring development to the country.

“We must be cautious in our utterances and actions before, during, and after the elections so as not to breach the peace that we all so much cherish, which is a pre-requisite for the development of our country.

