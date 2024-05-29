Chief Justice inaugurates High Court at Mampong Ashanti 

By Joyce Danso, GNA

Accra, May 29, GNA – Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo has inaugurated a High Court at Mampong in the Ashanti Region.

The new one-storey building with two courtrooms would serve Juaben, Effiduase Asokore, Nsuta, Ejura Sekyedumase and Agona.

The ultra-modern edifice has two Judges chambers, offices for Cashiers, Bailiffs, a docket room, ADR room, washroom for staff and court users.

It has a five KVA Solar Power and a 40 KVA Generator set to set as back up support and borehole to guarantee regular water supply.

These were contained in a statement issued and signed by J.R. Ampong-Fosu, Director of Communications of the Judicial Service.

Chief Justice Torkornoo described access to justice as a critical value to the nation, stressing the need for all citizens to have access to justice to it, especially, the vulnerable.

“Without justice there can be no order, without order there can be no peace, without peace, there can be no prosperity. And so, for every nation that seeks to go forward, it is critical that access to justice is given to all and sundry, especially, the vulnerable.”

Chief Justice Torkornoo said, “the edifice which has a long history is structured in such a way that the physically impaired can have access to it…. It contains facilities necessary for administration of justice in modern times.”

She entreated the staff of the Judicial Service who will be working there to eschew any form of malpractices and work with integrity.

”The Judicial Service that functions with integrity, is the kind of service that the people of Ghana deserve. This is a Service in which Bailiffs do not exploit citizens. It is a Service that Registrars do not exploit citizens. It is a service in which justice delivery is done in an environment of transparency, propriety, independence, competence, diligence and appropriateness.”

Chief Justice Torkornoo paid tribute to her predecessors; Chief Justices Sophia Akuffo and Anin Yeboah for their respective roles played to making the opening of the new High Court building in Mampong become a reality.

She also commended the Paramount Chief of Mampong, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II and the District Assembly Common Fund Administrator, Madam Irene Naa Torshie Addo for their immeasurable support.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, also the President of the Mampong Traditional Council, appealed to the Chief Justice to post more staff to work in the newly inaugurated edifice while asking for more courts with the required logistics, especially a Circuit Court.

“I would like to appeal to your good office to provide Mampong with a Circuit Court in addition. The Mampong Courts serve a very wide geographical area, as far as Ejura, Attebubu and Kajeji areas. With the provision of a Circuit Court, therefore, other lower cases could be handled to ease the pressure on the Magistrate Court as it is now.”

Mr. Thomas Appiah Kubi, Mampong Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), praised the Mamponghene “for his generosity in releasing this land for the construction of this edifice” and hoped it would be well maintained.

Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, Member of Parliament for Mampong thanked all stakeholders for their immense contribution towards the building of the new courthouse.

Chief Justice was accompanied by Justice Cyra Pamela C. A. Koranteng, the Judicial Secretary and other members of the Bench.

The event was graced by the Queen Mother of Mampong, Nana Agyakoma Difie II, heads of Institutions and Agencies, the Clergy, members of the Mampong Municipal Assembly.

GNA

