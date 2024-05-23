Combating Climate Change: KMA courts youth groups to take active part  

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, May 23, GNA – The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) is courting the support of the youth in efforts to tackle the negative impacts of climate change and promote adaptation strategies to make the city resilient.

It has, therefore, called for project proposals on climate-related activities from youth groups between the ages of 15 and 24 years, resident in the city.

The proposals are part of efforts to strengthen participation of the youth in the city in the ‘Youth Climate Action’ efforts, which is being supported by the Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The proposals, according to the Assembly, should align with its established climate goals, and reflect innovative plans for youth to engage in climate-related activities that could demonstrate community impact.

Mr Samuel Pyne, the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, who announced this, said the proposals would be reviewed by mayoral advisory committees to select the most promising projects for funding and implementation by the youth groups.

He, therefore, urged interested applicants to submit proposals in person or online through KMA’s website between May 22 and June 20, 2024.

Mr Pyne, detailing the rationale behind the initiative, said it was announced at the Bloomberg Philanthropies Mayors Innovation Studio during the COP28 UAE Local Climate Action Summit on December 2, 2023, and that the Youth Climate Action Fund was designed to make a significant impact.

The initiative, which is targeted at young people, would equip 100 mayors worldwide with the resources necessary to develop and implement urgent climate solutions in their respective cities.

It spans 38 countries across six continents, representing over 62 million residents, he noted.

As part of the programme, Kumasi would receive $50,000 to distribute as micro-grants to fund a groundswell of youth-led climate initiatives.

These projects may range from tree-planting and public education campaigns to recycling and waste reduction initiatives, as well as involvement in mitigation planning and preparedness programmes.

Mr Pyne was optimistic that such efforts would significantly contribute to community goals, including meeting de-carbonisation commitments and reducing consumption-based emissions.

Cities that promptly responded to the climate crisis and committed the initial $50,000 within six months would receive an additional $100,000 to support more youth-driven projects over one year, he said.

He expressed the hope that the applicants would submit innovative proposals to propel the collective efforts towards addressing and mitigating the pressing issues of climate change.

