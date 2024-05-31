CALID lauded for its contributions to development in Northern Region

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, May 31, GNA – The Centre for Active Learning and Integrated Development (CALID), an NGO operating in the Northern Region, has been lauded for its contributions to enhanced education in the region.

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and members of the School Management Committee (SMC) in the region, who lauded the NGO, acknowledged its unrelenting role that had fostered the quality of education in communities resulting in the level of improvement in schools and education.

The CSOs included URBANET and Challenging Heights, who gave the commendation during a stakeholder engagement in Tamale, held by CALID.

The event, which was to consult stakeholders on current education situations in northern Ghana, was attended by 35 participants from the Northern and Savannah Regions.

It was to collate views on incorporating the needs of stakeholders in the organisation’s operations in line with its objectives.

Among the participants were marginalised groups, representatives of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), state and non-state organisations.

CSOs and the SMC, in their commendation, highlighted CALID’s empowerment initiatives towards education, support for persons with disabilities (PwDs) and the priority it gave to pressing issues in underserved communities as a gesture worth recognising.

They indicated that CALID’s empowerment for SMCs was impressive, and that tailor-made support for schools through collaborations with stakeholders had proved effective.

The priority areas the NGO was lauded for given premium attention included issues of school dropouts, back to school policies, teenage pregnancy, and concerns of female head potters.

CALID’s work in influencing policies for PwDs, improving access to important services, livelihood support, among other initiatives was also acknowledged by participating PwDs as a move that promoted welfare and inclusivity of the group in society.

Mr Mohammed Awal Sumani Bapio, Executive Director of CALID, speaking at the event, said the engagement was to strengthen the NGO towards a resilient, responsive, and effective service delivery.

He said it was an initiative to boost collaborative spirit that would guide the work of CALID subsequently.

Mr Abdul Malik Awal, a representative of the Department of Social Welfare, said CALID was a reliable point of call-in seeking support for marginalised people.

He encouraged stakeholders to support the efforts of the NGO to enable them to extend their services to unreached areas.

