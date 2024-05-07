GFA Elections: CAS rejects George Afriyie’s disqualification appeal

Accra, May 07, GNA – The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has dismissed Mr. George Afriyie’s appeal following his disqualification from the 2023 Ghana Football Association (GFA) Presidential elections.

The former GFA Vice President was barred from the race over breach of conduct, which gave current President, Mr. Kurt Okraku an advantage to go unopposed.

A statement from CAS said, “The appeal filed on 29 September 2023 by George Kwasi Afriyie against the decision rendered on 15 September 2023 by the GFA Appeals Committee is dismissed”.

The legal body further charged Mr. George Afriyie to pay an amount of GHS15,200 to the Ghana Football Association as contribution towards its legal fees and other expenses incurred in connection with the arbitration.

Mr. Afriyie in a response to the verdict of CAS said he had accepted the decision in good faith.

He thanked all who supported him during the process.

Mr. Kurt Okraku would continue to serve his four-year term as President of the Ghana Football Association.

GNA

