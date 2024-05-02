At least 10 dead as storms hit southern Brazil

Rio de Janeiro, May 2, (dpa/GNA) – At least 10 people have died and more than 20 are missing in severe flooding in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul.

Governor Eduardo Leite called on the federal government for help and told residents to seek safety.

“I’m appealing to the people of Rio Grande do Sul who are in the worst-hit areas: find safe places. We’re having a hard time rescuing people because the rain won’t stop and that’s preventing aircraft from operating,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

In September, at least 42 people were killed in the region due to flooding.

“From what has already rained and what is still to come, the Taquari, Caí and Sinos valleys will have worse floods than last year. It won’t be at the same speed, but the flood level will be even worse,” Leite warned.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the military was on rescue missions with five helicopters.

