US lawmakers in Arizona repeal 160-year-old abortion ban

Washington, May 2, (dpa/GNA) – Arizona lawmakers on Wednesday repealed the permanent reintroduction of a 160-year-old abortion ban in the US state.

In April, the state supreme court allowed the controversial 1864 law to be reinstated. The statute bans nearly all abortions, including those sought by survivors of rape or incest. Exceptions only apply if the life of the woman concerned is at risk. The law also imposes prison terms for doctors and others who aid in abortions.

The Democratic governor, Katie Hobbs, must still sign the repeal of the 1864 into law, but this is considered a formality.

The 1864 law had been blocked by the 1973 Roe v Wade decisions that granted the constitutional right to abortion in the United States. However, the 1864 law was never actually abolished.

In June 2022, the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to abortion. Since then, the states have been able to decide independently on rules regarding abortion.

In Arizona, abortions are currently banned after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

GNA

