Norwegian king in good form at first public appearance since surgery

Oslo, May 2, (dpa/GNA) – Norwegian King Harald V appeared to be healthy and in good spirits on Thursday during his first official appointment since being fitted with a pacemaker.

Harald was shown getting out of the car in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on crutches, in video broadcast by NRK channel. He was accompanied by his wife, Queen Sonja.

Asked how he was doing, Harald said, “Not too bad for an 87-year-old. We’re working on it, as they say.”

He became ill during a holiday trip to Malaysia in late February and was taken to hospital there. He was fitted with a pacemaker in March.

He then took several weeks off to recover, and his son, Crown Prince Haakon, carried out his royal duties.

Last week, the Norwegian court announced that Harald would be stepping back somewhat in future, saying the king wanted to reduce both the number and the scope of his duties due to his age.

“I’ll take it a little easier from time to time. Otherwise you won’t notice much difference,” Harald told NRK on Thursday.

King Harald, the oldest monarch in Europe, has been on the throne since 1991, but has been struggling with health issues for some time.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

