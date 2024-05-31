Ada NPP Parliamentary candidate supports roofing Asigbekorpe school block 

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Asigbekorpe (Ada), May 31, GNA – Ms Dornukie Naa Norteye, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for the Ada constituency, has supported the Asigbekorpe Community to roof its junior high school block.

She presented items including roofing sheets, nails, wood, and facial boards to aid in roofing the school block, which had stalled for the past seven years.

Ms Norteye, presenting the items, disclosed that the progress of Ada State was dear to her heart, hence her decision to acquire the parliamentary position to change the fortunes of Ada.

She noted that she had an engagement with the community members a fortnight ago and was informed about their challenges, including the stalling of the roofing of the only JHS block for the community.

She said, “I couldn’t sleep after hearing your story about the school. Education can help the state grow, and so our children must not be deprived of their education. This is why I asked for an estimate and a list of what you needed. I have brought 100 pieces of slate, about 80 pieces of wood, nails, facial boards, and many other materials,” she said.

She indicated that she called on the community to vote for her as she was already championing the course of the community even though she was not their representative in parliament.

Speaking with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), she disclosed that the gesture was just the beginning of her plans for Ada, emphasising that “my campaign theme states that ‘Ada Deserves Better, Ada deserves More’, it has been 32 years of voting one-sided, so I want the people to believe in my message that we can do it together as people who live in Ada”.

Nene Tetteh Asigbey III, Chief Asigbekorpe, who also doubles as the chairman of the Ada Community Chiefs Association, received the items on behalf of the school and expressed gratitude to the aspirant.

He said seven years had passed since the community started constructing the JHS block, when letters and requests to relevant authorities for such a facility yielded no favourable results.

“We were able to mobilise to start to a point; we had some help from some political figures as well, but we got broken at a point and left to our fates. I was not even there when the parliamentary candidate came, but in less than two weeks, she was able to do what we least expected. She did what would benefit all of us, not what would benefit one person or a small group of people. In fact, these are the people we want to have in our communities to develop Ada,” he stressed.

The chief appealed to the community to support the dream of the parliamentary aspirant to have a new Ada for a better and more prosperous future.

Some of the community members who were moved by the gesture expressed joy over the donation and pledged their support for her vision.

