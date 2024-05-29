61 peacekeepers, including five Ghanaians perished in 2023

By Jesse Ampah Owusu

Accra, May 29, GNA – Sixty-one peacekeepers, including five Ghanaians, lost their lives during United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations in 2023, Mr Charles Abani, UN Resident Coordinator for Ghana, has disclosed.

He said the deceased peacekeepers will be posthumously awarded the Dag Hammarskjöld Medal on May 30, 2024, at the UN Headquarters, New York, United States.

The five Ghanaians are Staff Sergeant Mensah Alex Ameyaw of UNIFIL, Warrant Officer Class II Ibrahim Abubakari of UNIFIL, Lance Corporal Emmanuel Adjei Nii Addo of UNESFA, Mr. Michael Sowah of UNMISS and Mr. Jeduah Mahama Abudu of UNSOM.

Mr Abani was addressing the 76th International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers Flag-raising and Wreath-laying Ceremony in Accra.

He said over the past 75 years, UN Peacekeeping had evolved into a crucial tool for conflict resolution and the promotion of international peace and security.

Mr Abani said since 1948, more than two million peacekeepers had dedicated themselves to this noble cause, guiding communities from conflict to peace.

He added that, currently, over 76,000 peacekeepers from more than 120 countries were deployed in 11 global operations, working to foster peace and stability for millions affected by conflict.

“UN peacekeeping operations has significantly contributed to regional and international stability by protecting civilians, strengthening institutions, empowering communities, enhancing women’s and youths’ governance participation, and supporting humanitarian efforts,” he said.

Mr Abani said at least 25 peacekeeping operations had been conducted across Africa, beginning with the United Nations Operation in Congo 1960-1964.

“From the late 1980s to the present, the number of UN Peacekeeping operations in Africa has increased, achieving varying degrees of success. As at March 2024, there are four peacekeeping operations in Africa,” he added.

Mr Abani said this year’s theme, “Fit for the Future: Building Better Together,” underscored UN Peacekeeping’s role in transitioning countries from conflict to peace as well as emphasised the organisation’s adaptation to future challenges.

Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Minister of Defence, said Ghana’s commitment to the key role that the United Nations played in the maintenance of international peace and security could not be disputed.

He said the country had over the year’s volunteered approximately 100,000 uniformed personnel as well as civilians in various capacities in more than 35 UN Missions around the world.

“Our uniformed personnel have served with pride and distinction since the 1960s, working in diverse and challenging conflict and post-conflict situations.”

“Their contributions have not only brought hope to conflict-affected regions, but also brought honour and pride to our nation,” he stressed.

GNA

