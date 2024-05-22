2022 World Cup: Qatar donates equipment to Ghana

By Francis Ofori

Accra, May 22, GNA – The State of Qatar, as part of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Legacy project has donated equipment to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS).

The gesture also comes in support of Ghana’s organisation and hosting of the just-ended 13th African Games, Accra 2023, which was a resounding success.

The equipment included Samsung mobile phones, HP Laptops, media working tables, office desks, swivel chairs and task chairs.

Mr. Mohammed Hamad Al Marri, the Charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Qatar, at the presentation ceremony, underscored the need to strengthen the bond between the two countries, and expressed willingness to continue with the excellent cooperation.

He said Qatar had great interest in sports and other sectors, whiles stressing that the value of sports to national, regional and international development could not be overemphasized.

He also revealed that the donation was to help develop sports infrastructure, especially in the organisation and hosting of the African Games.

The Charge d’affaires of the Embassy of Qatar congratulated Ghana for hosting a successful event and wished for further progress and prosperity in the area of sports development.

Receiving the equipment, Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Minister for Youth and Sports, expressed his profound gratitude to the Emir of Qatar, the Minister of Culture and Sports of Qatar and other key players for the kind gesture in supporting Ghana with various equipment.

He indicated that Ghana and Qatar had enjoyed mutual and long lasting relationship which the donation was a testament.

The Minister added that, he had submitted a proposal to the Qatari people to scale up cooperation among the two states and to establish the Ghana -Qatar legacy project which would in turn help to enhance Ghana’s sports infrastructure.

GNA

