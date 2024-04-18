Woman in her late thirties allegedly shot dead on her farm at Adaklu Tevikpo

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Tevikpo (V/R) April 18, GNA – A woman was allegedly shot dead on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, on her farm at Adaklu Tevikpo in the Adaklu district.

Mr Eli Keti, the Assemblyman of Adaklu Kpetsu Electoral Area, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the woman only known as Maama was in her late thirties.

He said the son of the deceased (name withheld) confirmed that his mother left for the farm at about 0530 hours on that fateful day after which his father also told him that he would also be leaving for another farm.

Mr Keti said the boy disclosed that he left his father at home to attend classes, but he went to the farm at about 1400 hours after school in search of his mother at the farm where she was burning charcoal but did not find her there.

He said the boy claimed he later found her mother lying supine with blood all over her body and rushed home to inform his uncles and the chief of the community who later reported the incident to the Adaklu Ahunda Police.

The Assemblyman said the Police later inspecting the body of the deceased, found gunshot wounds and had since conveyed it to the Ho Teaching Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Mr Keti said since the incident occurred, Kwame Ayew, the husband of the late Maama absconded and was yet to be seen.

He said some neighbours of the couple had testified that there was a misunderstanding between them, which led to a quarrel a day before the incident.

The Police have confirmed the incident and were looking for Kwame Ayew, whom they considered as the prime suspect.

GNA

