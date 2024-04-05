We have no hand in alleged expired drugs rejection — DCE  

By James Esuon, GNA

Gomoa Afransi (C/R), April 05, GNA – Mr Benjamin Kojo Otoo, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa Central has described claims made against him and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mrs Naana Eyiah Quansah for allegedly rejecting expired medicines as unfounded.

Mr Kwame Obeng Asare, popularly known as A Plus, an independent aspiring MP for Gomoa Central in the forthcoming 2024 election had accused Mr Otoo and Mrs Quansah for condoning and conniving with the Gomoa Obuasi Health Director to reject alleged expired medicines.

Mr Asare on Friday, March 22, 2024 donated assorted medicines and other medical equipment to the Gomoa Obuasi Health Directorate, which allegedly were rejected because they were said to have expired.

Mr Otoo, addressing a news conference at Gomoa Afransi, debunked the accusations made by “A Plus” and his supporters and said he and the MP for Gomoa Central had not forced the Director of Health Services for the area to reject the medicines.

The DCE said the attempts by Mr Asare and others to soil their image were “outrageous, malicious, and evil.”

He said the medical personnel of the Gomoa Obuasi Directorate were well trained and that they have the right on health grounds to reject any expired drugs that might have dire consequences on sick persons.

Mr Otoo said evidence gathered at the health directorate indicated that the health facility demanded a list of itemized medicines from the donor (A Plus) so that it could select those ones which were qualitative for consumption, but he refused.

The DCE stated that upon scrutiny of the inscriptions on the boxes of the drugs, they were written in Dutch and unfortunately none of the nurses and doctors could interpret the language into English for usage.

“It was also proved that some of the drugs donated had expired as far back as 2022 and 2023,” Mr Otoo said.

He indicated that the district needed assistance from the public and individuals in the area of quality medical supply and equipment to support the health directorate to ensure excellent healthcare delivery system.

GNA

