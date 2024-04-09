Vice President Bawumia underscores digitalisation as key to advancing justice system in Ghana

Accra, April 9, GNA – Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, has underscored the indispensability of digitalisation in the advancement of justice system in Ghana.

At the launch of LEADing Justice, an acronym for the framework of the vision of the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Margaret Torkonoo, in Accra on Monday, the Vice President said digitalisation was crucial for the Chief Justice’s vision framework and crucial towards the realisation of the vision, as well as the transformation of the overall justice delivery system in Ghana.

“As we have learnt today, the vision of Her Ladyship Chief Justice hinges on the fundamental pillars of law, ethics, assets management and digitalisation, a trajectory I am profoundly interested in and committed towards the preservation of due process – all of which are crucial for the continuing advancement of our justice system,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

The Vice President, in 2018, launched the Electronic Case Tracking System for the criminal justice sector and had since witnessed positive changes.

The e-justice system was also outdoored a year later, thus, bringing to the administration of justice digitalisation as a key component of that strategic vision.

Vice President Bawumia commended the new Chief Justice for her commitment to enhancing the administration of justice in Ghana through her LEADing initiative, and called on all stakeholders to support the vision.

The Vice President also lauded the Judiciary and the Judicial Service for bringing justice closer to the people by employing the tools and strategies to make it much more comfortable for them to access and utilise the instruments of justice.

“I note with great admiration and excitement the new impetus, focus, energy, and dynamism that Her Ladyship has brought to the administration of justice since she took over the reins of office less than a year ago.

“It is this new zeal and sense of urgency that has culminated in the Vision that we are launching today which would be the blueprint for her administration and point the way for the Judiciary and the Judicial Service towards the goal that meets the justice demands of the 21st Century and beyond,” he stressed.

Dr Bawumia encouraged all the key players in the justice delivery value chain to lend their support towards supporting the vision of the Chief Justice.

The Vice President re-affirmed the Government’s resolve to supporting the Judicial Service to ramp up the e-Justice system to other levels of court beyond the High Courts in Accra.

“We shall continue to invest in court infrastructure, residential accommodation for Judges and Magistrates and the general re-tooling of the human resources of the institution to improve justice delivery,” Dr Bawumia said.

