UK Ministry of Justice taps into Crime Check Foundation’s expertise on Prisons

By Stanley Senya

Accra, April 22, GNA – Officials from the UK Ministry of Justice have met the Management of Crime Check Foundation (CCF) to tap into the organization’s expertise on prisons in Ghana.

CCF has been instrumental in pushing for reforms in prisons, a development that attracted foreign officials to visit the organization.

The UK officials engaged the Foundation’s team on topical issues on prisons to tap into its broad knowledge of how the Prisons were managed in Ghana and what could be done to improve its conditions.

Mr Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of CCF explained the need for the UK government to support reforms in Ghana’s prisons and indicated the readiness of CCF to continue to push for more reforms and support to inmates for effective rehabilitation in consonance with the reformation agenda of the Ghana Prisons Service.

Mr Kwarteng, who is also the Ambassador Extraordinaire of Prisons said “Most of our prisons are relics of the British administration. Only a few modern prisons have been added because support for the prisons is not enough.”

He appealed to the UK government to support the Prisons infrastructure. As for CCF, we would continue pushing for reforms,” he wooed the officials.

The meeting comes at the back of the UK’s intention to repatriate some Ghanaians who have fallen foul of English laws and are serving various sentences.

The Officials commended the Foundation for its in-depth knowledge of the operations of prisons in Ghana.

GNA

