Uganda’s Constitutional Court upholds criminalizing homosexual acts

Nairobi, Apr. 3, (dpa/GNA) – Uganda’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday upheld a controversial law that criminalizes homosexual acts, retaining almost all its provisions, including the options of lengthy prison terms and execution in certain cases.

The country’s parliament passed the measure – one of the most extreme on the African continent – last year.

Ugandan human rights activists have over recent months reported increased attacks on homosexuals. At the beginning of the year, a well-known activist for homosexual rights was seriously injured when he was stabbed.

Homosexuality is a criminal offence in 32 African countries.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

