UEW Faculty of Social Science holds seventh Biennial Conference  

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), April 03, GNA – The Faculty of Social Science (FSS) Education of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has held its seventh biennial social sciences conference with a focus on helping the country achieve economic stability through a multidisciplinary approach.

The two-day conference held on the theme: “Bringing the Gown to Town: Governance, Society and Post-pandemic Adjustments,” reflected on current realities following the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference discussed a wide range of topics including education, security, health, religion, culture and politics, environment and sustainable development.

It also touched on geospatial sciences and Artificial Intelligence, gender, sex, family life and reproductive health, all aimed at navigating the trying times and helping to improve livelihoods.

Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, Government Statistician, suggested that state institutions must be adequately resourced to mitigate corruption.

Without justifying corruption, he indicated that there were pull and push factors that aided corruption and stressed the need to institute appropriate measures to mitigate them.

He said the conversation around corruption was so intense that little attention had been given to how state institutions were poorly resourced, emphasising how the situation facilitated corruption.

Prof Annim also advised the university to build a data repository for all the research conducted by both faculty and students for easy access.

Prof Anselm Komla Abotsi, Dean of the Faculty of Social Science Education, pledged the faculty’s resolve to promote the dissemination and publication of research findings through diverse ways to make them available to the public.

He said the FSS was determined to train an excellent workforce with a high sense of integrity and dedication to work in both education and industry as well as to project the image of UEW through teaching, research and community service in Ghana, Africa and beyond.

He said the faculty appreciated the importance of community service and education in the country, saying that faculty members brought their expertise to bear in developing and improving education and other sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

Prof Abotsi highlighted the faculty’s role in the development of secondary education curriculum, teacher materials and other related assessments and policies.

Prof Antwi also emphasised the need for ministries and the society, to rethink public interventions on health, security, welfare systems, education, governance structures and institutions to withstand future eventualities.

GNA

