TT Brothers Limited donates to Tema SOS Village 

By Patrick Obeng

Tema, April 04, GNA— TT Brothers Limited is to extend their humanitarian services to other orphanage homes in the country as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The company will also come out with new fruit products in June this year, which would help improve the health conditions of customers.

Mrs Juliana Aba Bilsson, Administrator of the company, disclosed this when the company donated food items to the Tema SOS Village at Tema.

The items were 15 bags of rice, 15 cartons of fruit juice, five cartons of cooking oil and cartons of soft drink.

Mrs Bilson, who made the donation on behalf of the company, said the donation formed part of the company’s partnership agreement signed between the company and the SOS Village some 20 years ago.

She called on other corporate bodies and institutions to support the less privileged in society so that they would contribute their quota to the development of the nation.

Madam Suzzie Dzre, Mother Representative of the SOS Village who received the items, thanked the company for their kind gesture and appeal ed to Ghanaians to come to the aid of the Vill age.

GNA

