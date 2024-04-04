Hearts of Oak to complete 6,000-capacity mini stadium at Pobiman facility this year 

By Simon Asare

Accra, April 2, GNA – Togbe Afede XIV, the Executive Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, has disclosed plans to provide a 5,000-6,000-capacity mini stadium at the Pobiman Sports Complex this year.



He said this during the sixth Annual General Meeting of the club, where the new board was unveiled and other pertinent issues concerning the club were discussed.



Speaking at the AGM held in Accra on Thursday, April 4, 2024, Togbe Afede XIV stated that the second phase of the Pobiman project will begin this year with the first phase 80% complete.



“The first phase is about 80% complete. Among others, this first phase of the Hearts Africa Sports Academy comprises the following: executive apartments, dormitories; administrative, classroom blocks; kitchen and dining block; gym, laundry and changing/shower blocks; four (4) football pitches; tennis, basketball and volleyball courts. More than GH 22 million has been invested as at the end of 2023.



“The second phase, which we plan to commence this year, would see the addition of an 80-room hotel, additional changing/shower facilities, and the provision of stands to complete the 5,000 – 6,000-capacity mini stadium at Pobiman,” he said.



Togbe Afede XIV further disclosed that plans were far advanced for the issue of shares to raise additional capital for the club to strengthen its finances.



He added, “The club’s old secretariat known as ‘Phobia House ‘ was pulled down in May 2022 to make way for a modern headquarters building. This structure is also about 95% complete as at the time of this report, with about GHC 9 million invested so far. Part of this ultra-modern edifice will be leased out to help generate revenue.”



Togbe Afede XIV also said that their Common Value Club Alliance with TSG Hoffenhiem and FC Cincinnati was alive and that the prospect of more collaborations looked bright.



Hearts of Oak have been good since the start of the second round of the 2023–24 Ghana Premier League season, with coach Abubakar Ouattara at the helm of affairs.



The Phobians are currently ninth in the league standings and will face Bibiani Gold Stars in a Week 24 encounter on Sunday, April 7, 2024.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

