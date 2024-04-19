TEWU women urged to promote inclusivity in higher education

Accra, April 19, GNA – The women’s chapter of the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) has been charged with championing equal access to higher education to promote inclusive democratic governance.

The women were urged to advocate for the rights and representation of marginalized groups, including women, minorities, and persons with disabilities, in all aspects of academic and administrative activities.

Professor Alice Constance Mensah, Dean, Faculty of Applied Sciences, Accra Technical University, gave the advice at the 8th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the Women’s Committee of the TEWU of Trade Union Congress (TUC)-Ghana in Kasoa in the Central Region.

The conference was on the theme: ” Fostering Partnership for Equitable Education Delivery in Ghana: The Role of TEWU Women.”

She urged women to advocate for gender equality within higher educational institutions, ensure equal opportunities for women in leadership positions, promote decision-making processes, and ensure access to resources.

The Professor charged the women to actively engage in networking with other stakeholders, including government agencies, non-profit organisations, and international partners, to foster collaborative partnerships aimed at improving higher education delivery.

Mrs Mensah encouraged them to participate in capacity-building programmes to enhance their leadership and negotiation skills, enabling them to effectively represent their union in partnership discussions and contribute meaningfully to decision-making processes.

She explained that education was the single biggest transformative factor for the individual and society, adding that a nation cannot thrive in this technological age without quality education.

She called on authorities to address inequality in access to high-quality education, which had reinforced societal inequalities and marginalised disadvantaged communities.

“TEWU women and in general have a big task in ensuring that education becomes equitable, accessible, and of high quality to all manner of people, which will bring about the needed development and advancement that we all expect,” he said.

Madam Rebecca Ama Yankson, National Chairperson, TEWU Women’s Committee, underscored the importance of the event to reflect, evaluate, and chart a course forward for the great Union.

“We recognise the vital role that TEWU women play in promoting equitable education delivery in Ghana, hence our commitment to fostering partnerships that would drive positive change in this crucial aspect of our society.

“We aim to do this by working together with all our sister teacher unions and various national women’s committees for effective outcomes,” she said.

Mark Dankyira Korankye,General Secretary, TEWU of TUC-Ghana, advised the women to strive hard and acquire higher education to be empowered and become masters of their own to drive the needed development in the country.

He encouraged them to take advantage of the educational space and make themselves relevant and competitive to be fit for purpose in the emerging economy.

Mr Ambrose Yao Kwadzodza, National Chairman of TEWU of TUC-Ghana, congratulated the women for their selfless efforts in driving forward the Union and the nation as a whole.

He assured the women of the leadership support needed to promote innovative ideas and ensure the growth of the union.

Mrs Harriet Botchway, Acting Head of Gender and Child Protection, Department of TUC-Ghana, reaffirmed their commitment to empowering TEWU women and creating an environment where

they were valued and provided with the needed support to address systemic barriers that hinder their advancement.

GNA

