TEWU OF TUC-Ghana elects first female national Chairperson  

Accra, April 21, GNA – The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union, (TEWU), of Trade Union Congress (TUC)-Ghana, has made history with the election of Madam Salamatu Mahamah Braimah, as the first female national chairperson, after 65 years of existence of the union.

Madam Braimah, who was the Deputy Registrar at Accra Technical University, until her election, was the Union’s Second National Vice Chairperson.

Mr King James Azortibah, the Chief Finance Officer of TEWU at TUC Ghana, got the nod as the new

General Secretary, taking over from Mr Mark Dankyira Korankye.

The immediate past Deputy General Secretary, Mr Charles Kofi Osei, was re-elected for the same position.

Madam Olivia Oparebia Obuobi was elected Second National Vice Chairperson, while Mr Ken Botchway was elected Second National Trustee.

Mr Richmond Sakyi and Madam Fati Bintu Adamu were elected unopposed for the positions of First National Vice Chairman and First National Trustee, respectively.

The election took place at the 13th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of TEWU of TUC-Ghana, held at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Fetteh near Kasoa in the Central Region.

The new National Officers of TEWU of TUC-Ghana, took their oath of office, administered by Mr Joshua Ansah, the Deputy TUC Secretary General, who charged them to uphold the trust and confidence reposed in them by the members.

Mr Ansah entreated the TEWU members to rally behind the new leaders so that together they could achieve the desired goals of the union for the next quadrennial and beyond.

In an acceptance speech on behalf of her colleagues, Madam Braimah said TEWU of TUC-Ghana was poised to position itself for rapid transformation aimed at securing enhanced working conditions for members.

Madam Braimah promised that the leadership would work towards inclusivity, improvement in the union’s visibility through innovative programmes and projects to help sustain a vibrant union.

Mr King James Azortibah, the newly elected General Secretary, said the new leadership was ready to constructively engage with the social partners.

He cautioned the social partners, especially the employers, not to come to the negotiation table, adopting the business as usual approach with the new TEWU national officers.

He indicated that the new leadership of TEWU at TUC-Ghana would not entertain any deliberate delay tactics from the employers during negotiations on the demands of members.

Both Madam Braimah and Mr Azortibah urged the various political party leaders and their supporters to think of national peace and stability as they go about their political campaigns.

They stressed that workers need a peaceful environment to continue contributing their quota to the national development efforts.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

