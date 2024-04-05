Tema residents unhappy with increment in passport application fees

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, April 5, GNA – Some residents in Tema have appealed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to reconsider its decision to increase passport application fees, taking into account the prevailing financial difficulties in the country.

They described the over 500 per cent increment in the fees as unfair, saying Ghanaians were experiencing some hardships and that the increment could be a deterrent to the public to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

In a random survey conducted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the respondents called on the Government to rather create opportunities for the youth to be self-reliant as most of them lacked jobs after completing school.

The timing was inappropriate, Mr Emmanual Asante, a taxi driver, said and called on the authorities to listen to the plight of the taxpayers and make the application of a passport easier for the ordinary Ghanaian.

It was about time government institutions learnt to make good use of the limited resources available to the benefit of the nation, he noted.

Mr Kwasi Annang, an unmemployed, said even if the fees were to be increased to 1,000 per cent, people would still travel abroad for business or further their education, adding; “After all, you’ll make more money there compared to the fee for a passport here”.

Ms Glora Tweneboah, a trader, had a contrary opinion, saying: “If people can pay more than GHs1,000 to ‘Goro’ boys when they need passports, then the current price is not a problem; the only thing we need is that they must improve upon their services to justify the current fees.”

Ms Cynthia Laryea, a shop attendant, argued that it was not the time to blame any political party, but to ensure the institutions and systems worked effectively because politicians were the same in making promises they did never intended to honour when they won power.

She said although she understood the need for an increment, the percentages were too high, and it was disappointing that the views of the larger number of the citizenry were often not considered by the leadership before taking such decisions.

She said she was not travelling any time soon, but it was just annoying how politicians were behaving, and it was important for the citizenry to get serious enough to make them listen to the voices of the underprivileged.

