Kenyase residents screened for various eye conditions

By Michael Owusu Duodu

Kenyase Number Two, (A/R), April 05, GNA – The Media Evangelical Ministry (MEM) in collaboration with the Christian Journalists Association (CJA), a media association, have organised free eye screening for residents at Kenyase Number Two, a mining town in the Ahafo Region.

Hundreds of residents including the aged, women, children and young people were screened for various eye conditions during the health outreach, which was supported by the Asutifi North District Assembly.

Beneficiaries with glaucoma and other serious eye related conditions were referred to health facilities for medical attention.

Mr Amstrong Kusi Obuodum, the President of the MEM in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the ministry was undertaking a health outreach exercise to intensify awareness creation on glaucoma, treatment, and eradication.

“We want people to get healthy eyesight so that they can read and understand the Bible themselves and apply it in their daily lives,” he stated, adding that doing so, their lives would be transformed and impact positively in society.

He said nine out of every ten reported glaucoma cases were at the acute stage because glaucoma had no immediate symptoms, therefore there was the need to motivate people to go for regular eye screening.

Mr Obuodom said though a silent eye killer, early detection of glaucoma through regular medical checkups could prevent a person from preventable blindness.

He said the Ministry had plans to extend the outreach to all the 16 regions and appealed to the government, religious and corporate bodies, wealthy individuals, and philanthropists, to support the course for the benefit of other people in the country.

“Vigorous and intensified awareness creation and cost of drugs involves huge expenses, and we need assistance from the public as well,” he stated.

Mr Anthony Mensah, the Asutifi North District Chief Executive (DCE), commended the organisers for the exercise and pledged the Assembly’s commitment to support them to sustain the programme.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

