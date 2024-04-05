Elijeko Foundation introduces comprehensive Patient Safety Initiative

By Stanley Senya

Accra, April 5, GNA – The Elijeko Foundation, in partnership with the Patient Safety Movement Foundation has launched the Patient Safety Initiative, starting at Premier Care Hospital in Accra.

The initiative emphasised the Foundation’s dedication to elevating healthcare standards across West Africa, combining their health education expertise with the Patient Safety Movement Foundation’s specialized knowledge.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Andrews Kwabena Nyantakyi, CEO of Elijeko Foundation said the programme piloted by Premier Care Hospital marks the beginning of a regional expansion, aiming to revolutionize patient care standards.

Other training activities included CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) live skills training and Stop The Bleed training, aimed at equipping the staff at Premier Care Hospital with vital emergency response skills.

It said additionally, sessions on dementia care and cultivating a safety culture within healthcare settings were conducted.

The initiative focuses on comprehensive safety measures, including the implementation of international best practices, enhancing staff training, and fostering a culture of transparency and accountability.

It also emphasises the importance of community involvement, ensuring that patients and families are integral to the care process.

With this initiative, the Elijeko Foundation, the Patient Safety Movement Foundation, and Premier Care Hospital are setting new benchmarks in healthcare quality and safety.

The CEO expressed optimism, indicating that “This initiative signifies a pivotal moment in our mission to enhance healthcare outcomes in West Africa.”

“By joining forces with the Patient Safety Movement Foundation and launching at Premier Care Hospital, we are setting a strong foundation for a safer healthcare future.

Our goal is to cultivate an environment where patient safety is paramount, and every patient receives the highest standard of care,” he added.

A special session on dementia care led by Dr Brittany Lamb was conducted, focusing on enhancing the care for patients with dementia.

Dr. Sanaz Massoumi, an Esteemed Patient Safety Expert, emphasised the importance of creating safe care environments and fostering a proactive approach to patient safety.

Mr. Samuel Kofi Baah Asante Ampadu, CEO of Premier Care Hospital expressed their commitment to the initiative, aligning with their mission of providing exceptional care.

“We are honoured to be the first hospital in this transformative journey. At Premier Care Hospital, we provide exceptional care to our patients, and this initiative aligns perfectly with our mission,” he added.

He said by integrating the latest in-patient safety protocols and practices, they aimed to improve outcomes and to lead by example in healthcare excellence.

